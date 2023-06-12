AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin pays tribute to ‘true friend’ Berlusconi

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2023 05:08pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the death of Silvio Berlusconi, one of his closest friends in the West, was an “irreparable loss” and hailed him as a “true friend.”

“For me Silvio was a cherished person and a true friend,” Putin said in a telegram to the Italian president released by the Kremlin. “His passing is an irreparable loss and a great sorrow.”

The 70-year-old president said that he admired the Italian’s wisdom and ability to make “far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations.”

Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, says Putin

He praised Berlusconi’s “incredible vitality, optimism and sense of humour.”

In Russia, he said, he will be remembered as a “principled” supporter of strengthening ties with Italy.

“A true patriot, Silvio Berlusconi always put the interests of the Fatherland above all else,” Putin added.

Both men for years flaunted their bromance – they stayed in each other’s holiday homes, skied together and were snapped sporting giant fur hats.

Putin gave Berlusconi a four-poster bed, in which the Italian had sex with an escort in 2008, according to the escort’s tell-all book. He in turn gave Putin a duvet cover featuring a life-sized image of the two men.

Berlusconi struggled to break up with the increasingly isolated Kremlin chief even after he sent troops to Ukraine in February, 2022.

“They were two autocrats who mutually reinforced their image: power, physical prowess, bravado, glitz,” historian and Berlusconi author Antonio Gibelli told AFP.

Last year Berlusconi controversially said Putin was “pushed” by his entourage into starting the offensive, sparking an outcry in Italy.

In the months before the Ukraine assault, Berlusconi continued to promote their close ties, including a “long and friendly” New Year’s Eve phone call.

It was not until April, two months after the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, that he publicly criticised the conflict, saying he was “disappointed and saddened” by Putin.

Vladimir Putin

Comments

1000 characters

Putin pays tribute to ‘true friend’ Berlusconi

Cyclone Biparjoy now 600km south of Karachi, says PMD

Back-to-back falls: rupee settles at 287.63 against US dollar

Budget places emphasis on ‘growth-inducing’ sectors: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 sees range-bound post-budget session, index down 0.29%

Aleem Khan appointed President of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Saudi Arabia signs $5.6bn deal with Chinese EV company

Turkiye lira hits new record low, policy moves awaited

Oil prices fall, US Fed rate decision in focus

PM still hopeful of successful IMF agreement

Read more stories