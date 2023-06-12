AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Jun 12, 2023
Markets

US markets extend winning streak ahead of Fed rate meeting

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2023 07:23pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks continued their ascent on Monday, extending the market’s recent upswing ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week.

The US central bank is due to decide Wednesday if it will raise interest rates for an 11th straight time to tackle high inflation, or hold them where they are while policymakers assess the impact of existing hikes on the US economy.

Around five minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent to 4,309.97, climbing higher after officially entering bull territory last week when it closed more than 20 percent up from October lows.

Wall Street climbs as yields slip on jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 33,962.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.5 percent to 13,324.60.

“Today, there is some relative calm on the news front, yet that will change as the week progresses with a series of newsworthy – and market-moving – items that revolve around economic data and monetary policy,” Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com wrote in a note on Monday morning.

O’Hare pointed to the release of fresh consumer price index (CPI) inflation data on Tuesday as one such event, with the news coming as Fed policymakers begin their two-day deliberations over the interest rate.

“A hot CPI report on Tuesday could change that thinking, but for now, no change by the Fed is the default expectation,” he said.

