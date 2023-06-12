AVN 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.64%)
BAFL 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
DGKC 52.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.34%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
FFL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
KEL 1.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
OGDC 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.57%)
PAEL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.88%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.22%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.95%)
TRG 97.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.55%)
UNITY 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,175 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -155.2 (-1.06%)
KSE100 41,879 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,786 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China hopes India can meet it halfway in media row

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 02:06pm

BEIJING: China called on Monday on India to meet it halfway in a dispute over journalists working in each other’s countries after China said its reporters in India had been treated unfairly and an Indian journalist was asked to leave China.

The dispute over media staff is the latest episode to highlight tension between the Asian neighbours since a deterioration in ties in mid-2020 when their troops clashed on their disputed Himalayan frontier and 24 people were killed.

“In recent years, Chinese journalists in India have been accorded unfair and discriminatory arrangements,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a Monday briefing.

“We hope that India will continue to issue visas for Chinese journalists and remove the unreasonable restrictions and create favourable conditions for media exchanges.”

China has declined to renew the visas of the last two Indian journalists based there, citing India taking similar action this month against the two remaining Chinese state media journalists in India.

One of the two Indians, a reporter for the Hindustan Times, left China on Sunday as his visa expired, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The last Indian reporter in China, from the state Press Trust of India news agency, will leave this month when his visa expires, the sources said.

India had four reporters based in China this year but two were barred from returning in April after being said that their visas were frozen.

That leaves India without a media presence in the world’s second largest economy.

Wang said India had not approved new visas for Chinese journalists since 2020, resulting in a drop from 14 to only one Chinese correspondent there.

“It is very unfortunate that nothing has been done on the Indian side,” he said. “China is ready to act on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit to keep in communications with the Indian side, and we hope that India will meet China halfway.”

India approved temporary visas for Chinese state media reporters visiting for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers’ meeting in May, one of the sources said.

India’s foreign ministry said this month it hoped China would allow Indian journalists to work in China, adding that India allowed all foreign journalists to operate there.

India China Wang Wenbin Indian journalist china Saudi Arabia Chinese journalists Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers' meeting

Comments

1000 characters

China hopes India can meet it halfway in media row

PM still hopeful of successful IMF agreement

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Read more stories