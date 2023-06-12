Spot gold may revisit June 5 low of $1,937.89

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may revisit its June 5 low of $1,937.89 per ounce, as it failed twice to break a resistance at $1,970. The failure marked the completion of a bounce from this low.

The whole consolidation from the May 30 low of $1,931.76 has been shaped into a wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern.

The wedge will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,937.

A break above $1,964 could lead to a gain into $1,970-$1,977 range.

On the daily chart, gold is still consolidating around a trendline.

The consolidation may end very soon, as the metal is expected to eventually drop to $1,809, the bottom of the wave D.

The break below the trendline will be confirmed when gold falls below $1,939.