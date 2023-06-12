AVN 50.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.27%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUBC 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
OGDC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
PPL 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.16%)
TRG 98.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
UNITY 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,176 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.32%)
BR30 14,493 Decreased By -96.7 (-0.66%)
KSE100 41,878 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,774 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may revisit June 5 low of $1,937.89

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 10:13am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may revisit its June 5 low of $1,937.89 per ounce, as it failed twice to break a resistance at $1,970. The failure marked the completion of a bounce from this low.

The whole consolidation from the May 30 low of $1,931.76 has been shaped into a wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern.

The wedge will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,937.

A break above $1,964 could lead to a gain into $1,970-$1,977 range.

On the daily chart, gold is still consolidating around a trendline.

The consolidation may end very soon, as the metal is expected to eventually drop to $1,809, the bottom of the wave D.

The break below the trendline will be confirmed when gold falls below $1,939.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may revisit June 5 low of $1,937.89

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Turkiye lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Read more stories