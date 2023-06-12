AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Maryam steps up criticism of seemingly beleaguered IK

NNI Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

SHUJAABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying no one will cast vote for him now.

Addressing a youth convention, Maryam Nawaz, who is also the Chief Organizer of PML-N, took a swipe at the PTI chief, saying: “After losing the government, he resorted to vandalism and attacked military installations on May 9. Those who were involved in the May 9 vandalism deserve no sympathy or relief. The mastermind of the May 9 mayhem hides in his residence and lay blames at the workers”.

At the outset of her speech, Ms Nawaz said, “I have come to Shujaabad for the first time and would like to thank you for your support and love. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif

visited Shujaabad seven times”.

She said that the PTI which broke the party of Mian Nawaz Sharif has now become a party of Chingchi (the local pronunciation of the Chinese rickshaw named Qingqi).

“He should be ashamed to call himself a leader. This man has set this country on fire because his own children do not live here,” she maintained.

The PML-N leader said the mastermind of the May 9 incidents is now begging for negotiations via YouTube addresses but he should remember that no one will forgive those who attacked and damaged the military installations and monuments of the martyrs because the arsonists do not deserve any concession and forgiveness.

She said the chapter of destruction is over and the chapter of development has been started in the country and if her party will get a chance, they will change the destiny of the country in the next 5 years as when Nawaz Sharif returns, the country will go up.

She said the youth are the future of the country so they don’t have sticks in their hands but should have to hold laptops.

She heaped praise on the PML-N supremo, saying, “Nawaz Sharif never did politics of vandalism. The leader is the one who went to jail holding his daughter’s hand”.

“Nawaz Sharif fought oppression but never encouraged chaos,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that the PML-N supremo will once again rise to power through democratic way.

She further said that a person, who builds metros, hospitals and schools, can never incite people to ‘harm the country’. “A person’s lust for power had damaged the country and state institutions,” she added.

“Despite the intention of breaking the PML-N, the party stood with Nawaz Sharif. But the PTI chief’s own party has shrunk today,” she asserted.

Speaking about the budget, Ms Nawaz praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, “The premier presented the best budget despite the many challenges the country is facing”.

Maryam Nawaz PTI Imran Khan PMLN

