Three soldiers martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Miran Shah

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces gunned down three terrorists while four others were injured in a gun battle in the general Miran Shah area in North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The ISPR said the soldiers fought gallantly but three of them were martyred in the intense exchange of fire that took place on the night between June 9 and 10 (Friday and Saturday).

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” a statement released by the ISPR read.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Asghar Ali, 40, Sepoy Naseem Khan, 26, and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman, 22.

The ISPR further stated that a sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it reiterated.

