Ulema’s moot demands govt bring all May 9 rioters to justice

Safdar Rasheed Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: In a joint declaration, Pakistan Stability Ulema-Mashaykh Conference urged for the exposure of all those involved in the May 9 attacks on the Pakistan Army and security agencies.

Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi the conference brought together and minority leaders from across the country expressing their strong opposition to campaigns against Pakistan and its security forces in the name of human rights.

They urged the government to take legal action against those spreading propaganda targeting state institutions.

While highlighting the gravity of the May 9 events, the declaration announced, here on Sunday at Al-Hamra Hall , the PUC’s decision to convene an all-party conference immediately after the Hajj pilgrimage to address the current situation in the country.

Besides Ashrafi who is also the president of International Interfaith Harmony Council, the prominent religious scholars, including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, and Maulana Nouman Hashir addressed the conference, which saw the participation of over 1,000 representatives from different religious schools of thought, religions and various segments of society.

The joint declaration strongly condemned the May 9 events and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. The conference demanded the arrest and punishment of all individuals involved in the attacks, emphasizing that no one should be spared, and innocent people should not be wrongfully detained.

The Ulema-Mashaykh conference called for adherence to the rule of law and transparency in legal proceedings. It rejected unjustified opposition to cases conducted under the Army Act, emphasizing the importance of upholding the Constitution and ensuring individual rights are respected.

Addressing concerns about the misuse of blasphemy laws, the conference clarified that these laws should not be exploited for personal or political gains. It emphasized that the law is not being misused against any political party and called for international organizations and countries to understand the true context.

The PUC announced the formation of a 15-member committee tasked with gathering comprehensive details regarding the May 9 events, human rights issues, and blasphemy law cases. The committee will present these details at the international forums.

The conference also rejected propaganda against Pakistan’s armed forces and security institutions. It urged the activation of Pakistan’s embassies in the United States, United Kingdom, and European countries to counter such elements and provide accurate information on the May 9 events. Likewise, diplomatic representatives in Pakistan and at the international level should be briefed on the facts.

In a bid to promote national unity, the Ulema-Mashaykh conference called on religious and political parties to engage in negotiations for the greater interest of the country. They emphasized the need for electoral reforms and an end to violent attitudes in politics.

The PUC announced a nationwide campaign to educate the younger generation about the country’s real situation, debunk conspiracies aiming to create conflict between the nation and the armed forces and provide clarity on the blasphemy law.

This initiative will involve cooperation with the International Interfaith Harmony Council in mosques, Imambargahs and places of worship for non-Muslims across the country.

Furthermore, the conference demanded the immediate release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani citizen imprisoned in the United States.

