Italian CG meets Sindh CM

APP Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella and Ombudsman of Lazio, Italy Marino Fardelli called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House here on Sunday.

Marino Fardelli, who is also President of the National Coordination of Italian Civic Ombudsmen is visiting Karachi on the special invitation of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Ajaz Ali Khan.

The chief minister welcomed the distinguished guests and appreciated the role of the Office of Ombudsman in grievance redressal for the public.

The Italian Ombudsman suggested signing MoU with the Sindh Ombudsman for cooperation between the two Ombudsmen offices, which the chief minister approved. The CM directed the provincial ombudsman to complete the required formalities for signing the MoU.

Provincial Ombudsman Ajaz Ali Khan presented Annual Report 2022 to the chief minister.

