AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

18th Amendment has weakened federation financially, claims PBF

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) says eighteenth amendment financially weakened the federation in the name of provincial autonomy. All the savings and money are with the provinces.

In a post budget reaction, PBF Secretary Information and Spokesperson, Zainab Jatoi while talking to media on Sunday said we demand revision of only that part of the 18th Amendment which is related to allocation of resources through NFC Award.

Today, the Federation has no money, Defence and foreign debt is only the responsibility of the federal government. Provinces should also pay their share in federal government loans.

She said the economy is already under pressure from floods and the war between Ukraine and Russia.

However the government has taken a lot of these kinds of measures in the budget for 2023 and 2024 that will help the IT, SME, and agriculture sectors grow.

In this financial plan, farming, which is the foundation of the public authority, has allotted five billion rupees for the arrangement of sponsored advances to the agri business. The public authority has allotted six billion rupees for the following year for the concession on imported urea manure. Charges and obligations on import of value seeds have been annulled. PBF is appreciative of these efforts.

The rural economy has the potential to be transformed by the agro industry. The SMEs are critical to any industry. In this financial plan, the alliance government has carried out a super duty on pay above Rs 150 million. This action is in direct contravention of this promise.

Additionally, the public authority has expanded the expense pace of 0.5% on business shippers. The PBF had proposed that a comparable duty design ought to be saved for business shippers or modern to save charge income because of under-invoicing.

Zainab Jatoi further said that the conversion of 50000 agriculture tube wells on solar energy will not only reduce the input cost for the farmers but it will also help reducing demand of electricity and imported diesel.

She said that exemption from duties and taxes on combined harvesters; rice planters, seeders and dryers; and import of certified seeds and saplings and 5-year tax exemption to agriculture based industries of rural areas would help increasing output and reducing the post harvest losses, but we had also expected to announce the relief in fertilizer prices especially in DAP and Potash.

Whereas PM’s Youth business and agriculture loan scheme, discounted credit facility for small farmers, and increase in agriculture credit target to Rs.2250 billion were some other measures aimed provision of capital into agriculture sector, she said adding that but government should consider reduction in KIBOR rates to ensure benefits of credit schemes.

Jatoi also lauded establishment of Export Council and said it was a long standing demand of business community that was met in the budget 2023-24. She was of the view that $30 billion export target for new financial year should be revised to $40 billion while considering the devaluation of rupee and potential of export oriented industry of the country.

She further said that measures like granting SME status to IT sector and tax exemption to youth entrepreneurs would encourage the youth and promote IT and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

PBF Spokesperson also stated the decision of raising minimum wages of workers to Rs.32000 and said that it would help providing relief to lower income strata of the society.

She urged the need of initiatives for revival of industry, business confidence and imports particularly raw materials for local industry to assist the important sectors of economy in dealing with problems being faced.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Federal Government economic crisis PBF NFC award Pakistan Business Forum provinces 18th Amendment Economic distress budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage Zainab Jatoi

Comments

1000 characters

18th Amendment has weakened federation financially, claims PBF

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories