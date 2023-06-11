AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Pakistan

First cargo of discounted Russian crude arrives in Karachi, says PM Shehbaz

  • Says this is beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and Russia
BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2023 Updated June 11, 2023 09:00pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday the first cargo of discounted Russian oil has arrived in the country, calling it “a step toward energy security”.

“I have fulfilled another of my promises to the nation. Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow,” he said in a tweet.

The premier termed this development “a step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth, and energy security & affordability.”

He said this was the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

“I commend all those who remained part of this national endeavor & contributed to translating the promise of Russian oil import into reality.”

In March, State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik had said that under the Pak-Russia agreement, oil and gas will start reaching Pakistan this year, which would help provide relief to people.

It was also reported earlier in April that Pakistan placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil. The deal will see Pakistan buy crude oil only, not refined fuels, and imports are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day if the first transaction goes through smoothly, Malik had said.

Oil and energy make up the largest portion of Pakistan’s import bill and the country is struggling with a balance of payments crises due to dwindling foreign reserves.

Meanwhile, the South Asian nation has also struggled to procure liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international market because of high spot prices, adding to its ongoing energy woes.

With dwindling local gas reserves, the country began to ration supplies to residential and commercial consumers.

Maqbool Jun 11, 2023 09:03pm
Mr PM why will you nor your Minister tell us the people at what price you bought the Russian Crude at ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak Jun 11, 2023 09:06pm
Now comes the hard part. Refining the oil.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Rizwan Jun 11, 2023 09:23pm
Good step. Refining facility bhi hojae gi eventually. No need to spread unnecessary negativity all the time in comments. It's cringe.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jani Walker Jun 11, 2023 09:31pm
@Ash Chak, and then they will find out that the refined products are much more expensive than what could be derived from Arabian crude. Russian crude produces much less Diesel and much more Furnace oil.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

