AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Budget has Rs697bn uplift outlay

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

KARACHI: The Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, here Saturday announced the provincial budget with a total development outlay of Rs697.2 billion.

This total development outlay includes Rs 380.5 billion for Provincial ADP, Rs.30 billion for District ADP, Rs266.7bn Foreign Project Assistance (FPA) and Rs20bn federal PSDAP. An amount of Rs291.727 billion has been allocated for 3,311 ongoing schemes and Rs.88.273 billion for 1,937 new schemes.

Eighty percent of development funds are allocated for the ongoing schemes so that they could be completed.

Collaboration, not conflict, is needed for uplift, says Ahsan

The focus of the development budget for FY 2023-24 is to capitalize on the current portfolio in the aftermath of the flood situation and initiate new projects, particularly in those sectors which cater to the rehabilitation of infrastructure that was damaged during the heavy rains and floods in 2022.

Throw-forward for the entire portfolio in provincial ADP 2023-24 as of 1st July 2023 is Rs.1,095 billion; whereas, the size of foreign project assistance has increased from Rs.91.47 billion in 2022-23 to Rs.266.691 billion in ADP 2023-24. It is mainly due to initiating new projects for rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-damaged infrastructure in order to address livelihood, reconstruction of housing, education, health, irrigation, road network, and water & sanitation.

It may be noted that during FY 2022-23, the total development outlay was Rs.459.5 billion that included Rs.332 billion for the Provincial Annual Development Program (ADP), Rs.30 billion for District ADP, Rs.91.5 billion from Foreign Project Assistance (FPA) and a grant from Federal PSDP of Rs.6 billion for the schemes being executed by the Sindh government.

An expenditure of Rs.226 billion is estimated against the Rs332 billion Provincial ADP, including Rs.18 billion in District ADP. In addition, Rs.74 billion is the expected expenditure of FPA. In the financial year 2022-23, 772 schemes included in ADP 2022-23 were completed in various sectors: education, agriculture, irrigation, water & sanitation, and road. Large number of completed schemes is in the road sector relating to new construction & improvement of roads in various districts.

Sindh province faced the huge impact of record torrential rains and floods in 2022 which resulted in damages to 2.1 million houses. The floods also destroyed 3.8 million acres of crops. As per the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), the preliminary damages were $20.5 billion. The Government of Sindh prepared the “Sindh Strategic Action Plan for Floods 2022”, aligned with the contours of the resilient recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction (4R) framework.

The Government of Sindh’s response to disastrous floods was quick and all-inclusive and it mobilized its resources through Provincial Disaster Management Authority, irrigation, works & services departments, and district administration. Rs.117.4 billion was spent in FY 2022-23 on flood relief and rehabilitation from Government’s own resources. In addition, the Government of Sindh signed six projects of US$ 2,307.28 million with World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank for flood rehabilitation and reconstruction; so that damaged infrastructure, livelihood, and compensation to the affected population are complemented and accelerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah ADP budget FPA Budget 2023 24 coverage uplift outlay

Comments

1000 characters

Budget has Rs697bn uplift outlay

No amnesty scheme for expats: Law to be invoked against industries exploiting consumers: Dar

Finance Bill brings in a big import-related facilitative step

Rich will be taxed: Rs2.2trn Sindh budget unveiled

GST on services: Rs235bn target set

Proposed tax on windfall profits may be challenged in courts

Tax policy-making process ‘ICTE’ to be set up to reduce role of FBR officials

Power Div grilled for hiking circular debt by Rs90bn in April

Sindh budget: Rs272.17bn proposed for health services

Plea filed in SC against trial of civilians under Official Secrets Act, Army Act

Read more stories