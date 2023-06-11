Sindh budget: Rs272.17bn proposed for health services

KARACHI: Budget estimates 2023-24 for Sindh Health Services have been proposed to be Rs272.168 billion.

In his budget speech, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that under the infrastructural development we have spent an amount of Rs2.39 billion on 219 ongoing and new schemes in current financial year.

Fourteen schemes are likely to become operational by June 2023, while on the basis of performance management operations of 1,272 health facilities have been outsourced, which will further broaden the coverage of quality healthcare services across the province of Sindh.

Grant to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant: A grant of Rs15.316 billion has been kept for Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) Karachi with an increase of Rs 5 billion over last year’s allocation

Grant to Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute, Gambat: A provision of Rs 6.0 billion has been kept for Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences Gambat, including Rs845.246 million for procurement of Linear Accelerator with integrated High-Field MRI for treatment of Cancer patients, and Rs1.023 billion for procurement of One Robotic Surgical System for treatment of poor patients.

Bone Marrow Transplantation & Kidney Centre Funds: Rs60 million has been kept for treatment of patients on account of Bone Marrow Transplantation at Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi. Funds of Rs200 million are being provided as grant to Kidney Centre, Karachi.

Grant to Indus Hospital Karachi: The Grant of Indus Hospital Karachi has been enhanced from Rs2.5 billion to Rs4.0 billion in the next financial year 2023-24. The Grant of the Expansion of Indus Hospital Karachi has been enhanced from Rs 1.0 billion to Rs4.0 billion in the next financial year 2023-24.

Grant to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC): For Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi an amount of Rs7.196 billion, along with total 2,713 posts have been earmarked in current financial year 2022-23.

Sindh Emergency Service-Rescue 1122: Sindh government took the initiative to develop Sindh Emergency Rescue Service to facilitate the people dwelling in remote areas having restricted access to standard medical facilities. Sindh government has secured IDA Grant to establish an integrated and independent emergency response service in Sindh with a dedicated helpline number 1122.

The service has been operational since May 2022, and is currently providing services across eight districts with a fleet of 203 ambulances and a fully equipped command & control system.

Emergency Health Services and Mobile Diagnostics: Government of Sindh has earmarked a dedicated allocation of Rs 265.93 million for Directorate of Mobile Diagnostic & Emergency Healthcare Services (MD&EHS) for operational activities. The Operational Services of Mobile Healthcare Units will be started in rural and remote areas of seven districts of Sindh in FY 2023- 24.

Grant and Stipend for Medical Universities: Funds to the tune of Rs4.162 billion have been allocated as grant-in-aid to five Medical Universities in year 2023-24, against the budget estimates 2022-23 of Rs2.881 billion. The increase has been considered for Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi, Dow University of Health & Sciences, and Peoples University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad.

A provision of Rs3.073 billion has been kept for stipends to the Postgraduate Students and House Job Officers of five Medical Universities in year 2023-24, against the Budget Estimates of Rs2.881 billion in current financial year. Further, the rates of Stipend for Postgraduate Students and House Job Officers have been revised.

National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Karachi: For National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Karachi an amount of Rs1.758 billion, along with total 1,235 posts, was earmarked in current financial year 2022-23.

Medical education: A provision of Rs13.252 billion has been kept for year 2023-24 for Medical Education component against the Budget Estimates of Rs10.519 billion for the financial year 2022-23. The government has also enhanced stipend rates and increased slots of Postgraduates and House Job Officers in the Universities of Sindh. Free Treatment of Thalassemia: For free treatment of Thalassemia patients, a provision of Rs434 million has been kept as Grant-in-Aid to 13 different institutes/ NGOs in the financial year 2023-24.

Other Grants: A provision of Rs12.750 billion has been kept for primary health care activities through PPHI Sindh. The Grant of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma, Karachi has been enhanced from Rs 2.4 billion to Rs3.1 billion in the next financial year 2023-24. Fund of Rs600 million has been allocated for Trauma Centre Larkana.

The Grant of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Science Sehwan Sharif, Jamshoro has been enhanced from Rs1.35 billion to Rs1.85 billion.

Funds amounting to Rs750 million have been allocated as Grant to Sindh Institute of Endoscopy and Gastrolgy (SIAG) at Dr K M Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Moreover, Government of Sindh is providing free treatment of Dialysis for Poor Patients through Provision of Grant amounting to Rs205 million to different Institutes.

