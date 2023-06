ISLAMABAD: There is no mention of 5G auction in the budget documents next fiscal year, however it was mentioned in the budget documents for the outgoing fiscal year.

However, the government has budgeted Rs 72.597 billion from 4G licences under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year of 2023-24 against Rs 50 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised upward to Rs. 74 billion.