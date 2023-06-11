Deployment after IK’s arrest: ICT Admin seeks withdrawal of troops

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Saturday recommended the Ministry of Interior to conclude deployment of army personnel in the city deployed following the law and order situation emerged after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

According to a letter written by Chief Commissioner Islamabad to Ministry of Interior, requesting the withdrawal of notifications regarding the deployment of military issued on May 10 in the public interest. The situation is now satisfactory in the ICT and it is, therefore, requested that the requisition made of armed forces may be de-notified, in the best interest of public, the letter says. The deployment of army personnel was made in Islamabad to help local administration and police in maintaining law and order under Article 245 of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023