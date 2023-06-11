AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Deployment after IK’s arrest: ICT Admin seeks withdrawal of troops

Fazal Sher Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Saturday recommended the Ministry of Interior to conclude deployment of army personnel in the city deployed following the law and order situation emerged after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

According to a letter written by Chief Commissioner Islamabad to Ministry of Interior, requesting the withdrawal of notifications regarding the deployment of military issued on May 10 in the public interest. The situation is now satisfactory in the ICT and it is, therefore, requested that the requisition made of armed forces may be de-notified, in the best interest of public, the letter says. The deployment of army personnel was made in Islamabad to help local administration and police in maintaining law and order under Article 245 of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan ICT

Comments

1000 characters

Deployment after IK’s arrest: ICT Admin seeks withdrawal of troops

No amnesty scheme for expats: Law to be invoked against industries exploiting consumers: Dar

Finance Bill brings in a big import-related facilitative step

Rich will be taxed: Rs2.2trn Sindh budget unveiled

GST on services: Rs235bn target set

Budget has Rs697bn uplift outlay

Proposed tax on windfall profits may be challenged in courts

Tax policy-making process ‘ICTE’ to be set up to reduce role of FBR officials

Power Div grilled for hiking circular debt by Rs90bn in April

Sindh budget: Rs272.17bn proposed for health services

Plea filed in SC against trial of civilians under Official Secrets Act, Army Act

Read more stories