Karachi mayorship: 5 candidates file nominations

INP Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

KARACHI: People’s Party and Jamaat e Islami’s five candidates filed their nomination papers for Karachi Mayor’s election on last day of submitting nominations.

Six candidates from the PPP, JI, Muslim League and PTI, have submitted nomination papers for the deputy mayor’s slot.

Murtaza Wahab, his covering candidate Najmi Alam from the PPP, JI’s Hafiz Naeem, Junaid Mukati and Saifuddin advocate filed papers for the mayor’s election.

Saifuddin, Qazi Sadruddin, Salman Murad, Irshad Shar advocate, Karamullah Waqasi, Zeeshan Zaib, Akram Awan and PML-N’s Khawaja Shoaib have filed papers for the city’s deputy mayor’s post.

Earlier, the PML-N’s elected chairmen decided to field their own candidate for the Karachi mayor’s office, while expressing their discontent with the decision of the party’s committee headed by Muhammad Zubair to extend support to the PPP.

The party’s UC chairmen had informed the PML-N Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah about their reservations and asked him to decide the matter.

The total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and the Karachi mayor needs the magic number of 186 to win the majority in the council.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15. June 10 was the last day to submit the nomination paper can.

The ECP schedule stated that the Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 (today) and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14. On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.

