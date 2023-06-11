AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (June 10, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (June 10, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 09-06-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,500        235        20,735        20,535       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,970        252        22,222        22,007       +215/-
===========================================================================

