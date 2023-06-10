AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Royalty, tech services fee added: Scope of FED on services enlarged

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Jun, 2023 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: The scope of Federal Excise Duty (FED) on services has been proposed to be enhanced by adding royalty and fee for technical services in the budget 2023-24.

The salient features budget 2023-24 Federal Excise Act 2005 noted that the proposed budgetary measures pertaining to Federal Excise Duty (FED) for fiscal year 2023-24 among revenue measures included; (i); Imposition of FED on energy inefficient fans @ Rs. 2000 per fan and incandescent bulbs @ 20% ad valorem is proposed as approved by the Federal Cabinet in Case No. 01/01/23, dated 03.01.2023 and (ii) the scope of FED on services is proposed to be enhanced by adding royalty and fee for technical services.

Among the streamlining measures, the new clause (e) of sub-section (1) of section 3 is proposed to be added which will elaborate further the chargeability of federal excise duty on goods and services.

Economic Survey 2022-23: Pakistan ‘ranks second most financially attractive location for outsourcing IT services’

The Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis is proposed to be renamed as Directorate General of Digital Initiatives.

The procedure for publication of general orders and departmental instructions and ruling of the Board on its official website are proposed to align with provisions under the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Federal Excise Duty Fed Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

Royalty, tech services fee added: Scope of FED on services enlarged

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories