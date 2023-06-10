Punjab CM vows to address police-related issues

LAHORE: During the passing-out ceremony of the 24th batch of police officials at the Elite Police Training School, the interim Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, underscored the government’s commitment to prioritize issues related to the police force.

Naqvi highlighted various initiatives implemented in the past four months to enhance the police force’s capabilities.

One of the announcements made by the Chief Minister was an increase in the allowance for the Elite police force, raising it to Rs 10,000. He assured that this proposal would be approved in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Naqvi also emphasized the enforcement of a service structure for the special branch and the resolution of the shortage of instructors and trainers at the Elite Police Training School. He further mentioned that additional measures would be undertaken with the permission of the election commission.

Notably, the procurement of night-vision gear for the Elite police force was announced to enhance their effectiveness during nighttime operations. Recognizing the importance of upgrading the basic course for the Elite police force, the Chief Minister revealed plans to offer advanced courses to exceptional performers.

He also mentioned the upcoming full functionality of the swimming pool at the Elite Police Training School. Additionally, Naqvi unveiled ambitious safe city projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

