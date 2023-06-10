AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM vows to address police-related issues

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

LAHORE: During the passing-out ceremony of the 24th batch of police officials at the Elite Police Training School, the interim Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, underscored the government’s commitment to prioritize issues related to the police force.

Naqvi highlighted various initiatives implemented in the past four months to enhance the police force’s capabilities.

One of the announcements made by the Chief Minister was an increase in the allowance for the Elite police force, raising it to Rs 10,000. He assured that this proposal would be approved in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Naqvi also emphasized the enforcement of a service structure for the special branch and the resolution of the shortage of instructors and trainers at the Elite Police Training School. He further mentioned that additional measures would be undertaken with the permission of the election commission.

Notably, the procurement of night-vision gear for the Elite police force was announced to enhance their effectiveness during nighttime operations. Recognizing the importance of upgrading the basic course for the Elite police force, the Chief Minister revealed plans to offer advanced courses to exceptional performers.

He also mentioned the upcoming full functionality of the swimming pool at the Elite Police Training School. Additionally, Naqvi unveiled ambitious safe city projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

police force Mohsin Naqvi Elite Police Training School

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM vows to address police-related issues

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories