HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares edged up in the first few minutes of Friday morning following a rally on Wall Street fuelled by fresh hopes the Federal Reserve will hold off hiking interest rates next week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.18 percent, or 34.25 points, to 19,333.43.

Hong Kong shares open lower

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.55 points to 3,213.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.08 percent, or 1.64 points, to 1,993.97.