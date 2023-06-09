AVN 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.59%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
EPCL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.38%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
OGDC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
SNGP 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
TRG 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,177 Increased By 17.2 (0.41%)
BR30 14,481 Increased By 73.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,854 Increased By 167.8 (0.4%)
KSE30 14,797 Increased By 55 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for weekly rise on Fed rate pause expectations

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 09:52am
Follow us

Gold prices edged lower on Friday after climbing more than 1% in the previous session, although hopes of a likely pause on interest rate hikes by the US central bank kept bullion on track for a weekly gain.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,964.79 per ounce by 0304 GMT, but headed for a 0.9% weekly rise.

US gold futures held steady at $1,979.80.

The initial jobless claims numbers gave further weight to the case for a June pause from the Fed, and the resulting pullback in treasury yields have allowed the gold price to pop higher, Tim Waterer, Chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The slight pullback is natural after a spike higher in terms of price consolidation and some profit-taking, he added.

The dollar index hovered close to the previous session’s lows.

A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for overseas buyers.

Focus now shifts to the US consumer inflation report for May, due on June 13, ahead of the Fed meeting, which will provide investors with more clarity about the health of the world’s largest economy.

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the US Federal Reserve and other global central banks to “stay the course” on monetary policy and remain vigilant in combating inflation.

The overall trend in gold remains positive and prices are waiting for another trigger to move higher, said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.

Markets are pricing in a 71.3% chance of the Fed standing pat next week, after having raised at every meeting since March 2022.

Still, the odds of a 25 basis point rate hike in July are now 51%.

Rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.3387, palladium was up 0.3% to $1,365.39.

Platinum advanced 0.5% to $1,015.48, and was set to snap two consecutive weeks of declines.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold set for weekly rise on Fed rate pause expectations

IMF blamed for cutbacks in social services

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Read more stories