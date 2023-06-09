Two policemen martyred in Mingora

SWAT: Two policemen were martyred while one security guard was critically injured on Thursday as unknown armed men opened fire near the Sabzi Mandi area of Swat’s Mingora city.

According to the details, the policemen were on routine duty near the Sabzi Mandi area in Mingora when a few unidentified assailants opened fire at them. Both policemen — Umra Khan and Ashraf Ali — embraced martyrdom on the spot while a security guard of a bank was injured.

The armed men fled the scene, following which the police surrounded the area and launched a search operation to find them. The bodies of the cops have been moved to the hospital for autopsy.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended Ghulam Nabi, a notorious member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in the Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi.