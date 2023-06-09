Senate body condemns May 9 mayhem

ISLAMABAD: The Senate standing committee on interior on Thursday condemned May 09 vandalism on state properties by protesters following the arrest of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, and also passed a resolution unanimously.

The committee which is headed by PTI’s Mohsin Aziz, also approved a unanimous resolution with the recommendation not to spare anyone involved in the arson and be punished under the law.

However, through the resolution, the panel also recommended that those innocent but who have been rounded up by the police should not be implicated in false cases.

The committee acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in restoring peace in the country, saying their sacrifices for the motherland cannot be forgotten.

The panel considered and passed with amendments the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced by Senator Kamran Michel, the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill 2023 introduced by Senator SaminaMumtaz Zehri and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 introduced by Senator SeemeeEzdi.

The committee considered the Criminal Procedures (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada but it was deferred along with the remaining bills on the agenda.

