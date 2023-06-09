AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
China striving to develop high-quality port at Gwadar: CG

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: The newly-appointed Consul General of China in Karachi Yang Yundong has said that China is striving for high quality development and providing opportunities to develop high-quality Gwadar Port in Pakistan.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Karachi Editors’ Club in collaboration with AdPulse in his honour, the Chinese CG said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would improve Pakistan’s power supply.

Yang Yundong said that diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China were established in 1951 and since then two nations had consistently displayed a mutual understanding, trust, respect, and support for each other. Leaders of both countries have come to a consensus for the development of bilateral relations.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Saif ur Rehman said the strategic location of Karachi was ideal for logistics and supply chain. “China has consistently supported Pakistan in regional matters. The enduring relationship between the two nations is marked by strong ties and a shared commitment to enhancing the alliance across all domains.” Appreciating the event, he said that such forums help foster intellectual thoughts and the exchange of new ideas through meaningful conversation from the diverse groups of humankind.

Wishing Pak-China relations grow stronger and more stable in the future, HMR Group Chairman Haji Muhammad Rafique Pardesi said the new CG marks a significant milestone in further strengthening the bond between China and Pakistan. Hard and dedicated work is the key to the country’s growth and development.

CEO of Diners Group, Sohail Moten, said it seemed that relations between Pakistan and China were spreading over centuries. Gawadar is a big project and many more projects are about to be launched. He quoted a hadeeth “Seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China”.

CEO of AdPulse IMC, Khurran Jaffrani, said that despite facing regional and global challenges, the Pak-China friendship had remained strong and vibrant, evolving into an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

President of Karachi Editors Club (KEC), Mubashir Mir, Secretary General Manzar Naqvi and others also spoke on this occasion and welcomed the new Chinese CG in Karachi. They said the relationship between Pakistan and China was deeply rooted in a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation.

