Jun 09, 2023
Tessori lays foundation of City Council’s new building

Muhammad Shafa Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in Bagh-e-Karachi near Rashid Minhas Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 11.

The new building of the City Council will cover 12 acres of land which will accommodate 600-seat council hall, mayor, deputy mayor offices, and offices of leader of opposition, various committee chairmen; besides media gallery, cafeteria, parking facilities.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, besides a large number of citizens were present on this occasion.

Governor Sindh unveiled the plaque of the new City Council building, and laid the foundation stone.

The Governor said that Karachi is a city of over 30 million people, but the city is not being given its due rights. Roads and paths are broken. The city is under the control of various mafias.

He said that if there is ever an accurate census conducted in the future, the number of city council members will increase even more, so the new building should have a capacity of 600 to 800 seats.

The new building of the Council Hall should be built as magnificent as the existing historic building of the KMC, with the best press gallery also available.

Bagh Karachi, which was earlier called Allah Din Park, has been cleared the encroachments and now it has been decided to build a perfect park with the help of Asian Development Bank.

Addressing the ceremony, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said the existing city council has been expanded and renovated in different periods. But the 309-seat capacity hall was insufficient for the incoming 367-member council.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain said that today is a day of great joy for the citizens of Karachi.

