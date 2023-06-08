AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

  • Textile body says if urgent measures are not taken to reinstate the RCET, trade deficit could increase by $4-5 billion
BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 07:42pm
Follow us

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Thursday urged the government to reinstate the Regional Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCET) for gas at a rate of $9/MMBtu and for electricity at 9 cents/kWh in the upcoming budget.

In a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, dated June 8, 2023, the textile body raised concerns regarding the inclusion of an appropriate budget for the provision of Regional Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCET) for export industry.

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

The textile body warned textile exports could fall further by $5 billion in the absence of competitive energy tariff.

“The consequences of non-provision of competitive tariffs will be severe and could result in substantial closure of the industrial sector, widespread unemployment and further depletion of our vital export revenue stream,” said APTMA.

The textile body said that Pakistan was well on track to achieving a remarkable $26 billion in textile exports by FY-23.

“However, the withdrawal of RCET, short supply of energy, liquidity and L/C opening issues reversed this momentum,” it said, adding that the textile exports have seen a shortfall of greater than $3 billion, with exports for the year clocking in at only $16 billion.

“If urgent measures are not taken to reinstate the RCET, this deficit is expected to increase by a further $4-5 billion in the coming fiscal year.

“We urgently request you (Dar) take immediate action to reinstate the RCET for gas at a rate of $9/MMBtu and for electricity at a rate of 9 cents/kWh in the upcoming budget.

“Particularly, emphasising that the reinstatement of the RCET for electricity is crucial for mitigating the challenges faced by our industries and to some extent mitigating the inter-provincial disparity,” said APTMA.

The body added that the loss of approximately $10 billion in exports per annum is a consequence Pakistan simply cannot afford to bear.

Pakistan Economy Ishaq Dar APTMA textile sector budget FY3 RCET

Comments

1000 characters
Az_Iz Jun 08, 2023 04:56pm
Asking for energy costs being same as regional competitors is a reasonable demand.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

Pakistan has to satisfy IMF on three counts including budget ‘consistent with programme objectives’

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

Inter-bank: rupee ends losing streak with marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Oil rises as Saudi cut supports and focus turns to Fed

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested outside Peshawar jail

Punjab polls: Hearing for petition against SC Act and ECP plea indefinitely adjourned

Read more stories