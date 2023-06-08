AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
Turkish lira touches record low near 23.4 overnight

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 10:32am
ISTANBUL: Turkiye lira weakened 0.8% to a record low on Thursday, extending its sharp drop from the previous session, which economists said was a sign of Ankara easing state controls on the forex market.

The unit recouped some of its losses by 0441 GMT on Thursday to trade at 23.33 against the dollar, after touching a record low of 23.39 overnight.

Turkish lira down 7% in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis

In the previous session, the lira had recorded the biggest drop since a historic crash in 2021.

Turkish lira

Turkish lira touches record low near 23.4 overnight

