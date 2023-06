MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was barely changed after the Reserve Bank of India kept the key policy rate at 6.5%, as expected, and maintained its policy stance.

The rupee was at 82.5850 to the dollar compared with 82.5950 prior to the policy outcome.

The May forward premium was at 1.4150 rupees, unchanged from before the policy.