Jun 08, 2023
Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Recorder Report Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 09:26am
LAHORE: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-confidante of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen Wednesday announced a new political - Pakistan Istehkam Party (PIP).

The event marked a significant development in the country’s political landscape, attracting the attention of numerous former members of the national and provincial assemblies, who recently bid farewell to Khan’s party after the May 9 incidents.

Ex-AJK premier, Tareen discuss situation

The announcement of the new political party was made during a dinner held at the residence of former PTI leader Aleem Khan, sources disclosed. Jahangir Tareen is expected to formally announce the party during a press conference on Thursday (June 8).

Aleem hosted the dinner at his residence in honour of Jahangir Tareen and his group, which was attended by around 100 leaders from across the country, including former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi, Mahmood Maulvi, Jay Prakash, Ajmal Wazir, Murad Raas, Fayyaz Chauhan, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nauman Langriyal and Noreez Shakur.

Sources said all political leaders present at the dinner reposed full confidence in Jahangir Tareen’s leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Aleem Khan Imran Khan Jahangir Khan Tareen PTI leader Istehkam e Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Nabil Jun 08, 2023 09:24am
What spent fuel can do! Nothing, zip, zilch!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Silent Warrior Jun 08, 2023 10:01am
Good riddance!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ammad Jun 08, 2023 11:12am
People dont believe JKT or others joining him. No vote for them.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

