AVN 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.64%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
DGKC 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.6%)
EPCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
HUBC 68.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
KEL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.58%)
MLCF 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-3.15%)
OGDC 79.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
PAEL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.91%)
TPLP 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.77%)
TRG 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.62%)
UNITY 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.52%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,202 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,582 Decreased By -23.2 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,018 Decreased By -124.4 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,864 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2023 07:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
Modaraba A l-Mali            6-Jun-23            23-Jun-23         5-Jul-23                     /-
(MODAMR2)
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Last date of renunciation payment

Comments

1000 characters

Last date of renunciation/payment

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

NEC apprised about the key challenges facing economy

Sustainable Development Achievement Goals Programme: ECC approves Rs27bn supplementary grants

Read more stories