Elections cannot take place in two months: Zardari

LAHORE: Former President Asif Ali Zardari said Tuesday that elections could not take place in two months and they would be held only when he would give the go-ahead.

He was talking to the party ticket holders from central Punjab at Bilawal House. Secretary General of the part Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, acting President Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed, General Secretary Hassan Murtaza, and others were also present on the occasion.

He said the struggle for democracy has been a hallmark of his and the party. He assured the party members to show patience, as they have no idea what they would get as a reward, which would do away with all their miseries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023