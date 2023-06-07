AVN 50.45 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.89%)
Direct flights to KSA: Saudi aviation team arrives to examine security matters

Muhammad Ali Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
KARACHI: A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia’s General Aviation Civil Aviation (GACA) has arrived on a three-week visit to review security of direct flights from Pakistani airports to the kingdom.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in aviation security between the two nations.

The aviation delegation, led by senior officials from GACA, met with the Director Security of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and discussed various security-related matters. The discussion focused on enhancing the safety protocols

and ensuring effective security measures for direct flights between the two countries.

The Saudi delegation will visit Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Islamabad, and Peshawar airports and evaluate the existing security arrangements and procedures in place for flights destined for Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Director General PCAA in his message warmly welcomed the Saudi delegation and expressed their commitment to facilitating a smooth and productive visit.

He assured the Saudi guests of PCAA’s full cooperation during their inspections and visits to various airports across Pakistan.

The visit of GACA’s security delegation underscores the significance of strengthening bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the aviation sector as both countries have enjoyed long-standing relations and share close economic, cultural, and strategic partnerships.

Saudi Arabia is one of the key destinations for Pakistani travellers, particularly for religious tourism, as millions of Muslims from Pakistan visit the Kingdom for Hajj and Umrah each year.

Pakistan has been actively working to enhance its aviation security infrastructure in recent years. The ongoing collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s GACA will provide an opportunity for the exchange of expertise and best practices in aviation security.

By reviewing and evaluating the security measures at Pakistani airports, the delegation aims to further enhance the safety of direct flights, contributing to the overall growth and development of air travel between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

As the delegation continues its inspections and meetings, the outcomes and recommendations will serve as valuable input for further improving aviation security in Pakistan.

