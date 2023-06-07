AVN 50.70 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (5.41%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
DGKC 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.97%)
EPCL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
HUBC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
KAPCO 22.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.4%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PPL 60.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
PRL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.17%)
TRG 99.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.8%)
UNITY 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.79%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 0.8 (0.02%)
BR30 14,483 Increased By 43.2 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,931 Increased By 8 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,870 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to widen Jam Sadiq Bridge, says Wahab

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh and candidate for Karachi mayor slot, Murtaza Wahab has said that Jam Sadiq Bridge is being changed from four to eight lanes, and a signal-free Boulevard towards Sharah-e-Faisal.

Addressing the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that work on the first phase of the Malir Expressway will start soon.

He said that the Sindh Cabinet has already approved 50 new ambulances for Rescue 1122. He said that the Sindh government gives two and a half billion rupees annually to Indus Hospital, while the Yellow Line bus service would be made from Darul Uloom to Shahrah Faisal.

Murtaza Wahab added that the first phase of the new safe city project will be completed in the next year. He said that all political parties should work for the ‘Charter of Karachi’ together.

He said that budget has been allocated for the construction of the Korangi Causeway Bridge, to be completed in 16 months.

Earlier, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman congratulated Murtaza Wahab on being nominated as the Mayor of Karachi by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He said that it has become very difficult to continue business in the current economic crisis. Korangi has enormous problems regarding water and sewage, besides corruption is rampant in the KWSB and KMC. He said that ‘tanker mafia’ is active in Korangi industrial area, as water is not available through pipelines.

He said that the government of Sindh should provide facilities in the budget to reduce the difficulties of the business community. Sales tax refunds are not being received which needs to be addressed, he noted.

He hoped that Murtaza Wahab would solve the problems of the megacity, especially the Korangi industrial area on a priority basis after becoming the mayor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab Karachi PPP KATI Jam Sadiq Bridge Sharah e Faisal

Comments

1000 characters

Govt to widen Jam Sadiq Bridge, says Wahab

World Bank revises GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories