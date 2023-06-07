Govt to widen Jam Sadiq Bridge, says Wahab

KARACHI: Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh and candidate for Karachi mayor slot, Murtaza Wahab has said that Jam Sadiq Bridge is being changed from four to eight lanes, and a signal-free Boulevard towards Sharah-e-Faisal.

Addressing the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that work on the first phase of the Malir Expressway will start soon.

He said that the Sindh Cabinet has already approved 50 new ambulances for Rescue 1122. He said that the Sindh government gives two and a half billion rupees annually to Indus Hospital, while the Yellow Line bus service would be made from Darul Uloom to Shahrah Faisal.

Murtaza Wahab added that the first phase of the new safe city project will be completed in the next year. He said that all political parties should work for the ‘Charter of Karachi’ together.

He said that budget has been allocated for the construction of the Korangi Causeway Bridge, to be completed in 16 months.

Earlier, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman congratulated Murtaza Wahab on being nominated as the Mayor of Karachi by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He said that it has become very difficult to continue business in the current economic crisis. Korangi has enormous problems regarding water and sewage, besides corruption is rampant in the KWSB and KMC. He said that ‘tanker mafia’ is active in Korangi industrial area, as water is not available through pipelines.

He said that the government of Sindh should provide facilities in the budget to reduce the difficulties of the business community. Sales tax refunds are not being received which needs to be addressed, he noted.

He hoped that Murtaza Wahab would solve the problems of the megacity, especially the Korangi industrial area on a priority basis after becoming the mayor.

