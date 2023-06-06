AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
DGKC 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.38%)
EPCL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
FCCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
HUBC 68.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.39%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.87%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
OGDC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.4%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 61.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.71%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.47%)
UNITY 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.36%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 31.3 (0.75%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 64.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,942 Increased By 273.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 14,881 Increased By 82.6 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Evergrande Property Services flags sufficient working capital till 2024

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 01:13pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd on Monday reported a 46.4% plunge in its fiscal 2022 profit, when compared with fiscal 2020, and said it would have sufficient working capital to meet its financial obligations up to 2024 through various measures aimed at boosting liquidity.

The property services unit of embattled China Evergrande Group said profit attributable for the year ended Dec. 31 was 1.42 billion yuan ($199.85 million), compared with 2.65 billion yuan in 2020.

“The group will have sufficient working capital to meet its financial obligations up to 30 June 2024,” Evergrande Property said.

The company did not declare a final dividend and said loss attributable in 2021 was 316.3 million yuan.

Shareholders of Evergrande’s EV unit agree on restructuring deal

Evergrande Property’s shares have been suspended since March 21, 2022, pending the company’s financial results and a probe into seized deposits worth $2 billion.

Evergrande Property’s results are also in focus as China Evergrande gave creditors a basket of options in its debt restructuring terms to swap their debt into some equity-linked instruments backed by the unit.

Evergrande

Comments

1000 characters

Evergrande Property Services flags sufficient working capital till 2024

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino logs first day in role

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

Read more stories