AVN 48.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.96%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.38%)
EPCL 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 68.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.69%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
OGDC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
PAEL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.83%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.76%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.43%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.73%)
UNITY 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 29.8 (0.71%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,943 Increased By 275.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 14,886 Increased By 87.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fast Retailing, trading houses lift Japan’s Nikkei to 33-year high

Reuters Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 12:04pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index extended its climb to scale a near 33-year high on Tuesday, with trading houses and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing leading the gains on technical support for heavyweight shares ahead of the fixing of special quotation prices.

The Nikkei recouped from early losses to close nearly 1% higher at 32,506.78. The index ended at its highest level since July 1990.

The broader Topix rose 0.74% to 2,236.28.

Ahead of the June 9 setting of special quotation prices used to set values on index options and futures, “stocks with a large contribution to the index were speculatively bought, supporting the market,” said Takashi Nakamura, a senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Shares of Fast Retailing climbed 1.73%, contributing the most to the Nikkei’s advance, while trading company Mitsui & Co jumped 3.86%.

Mizuho Financial Group slipped 0.49%, leading the losses among lenders on reports the US regulators may enact tougher capital requirements following recent bank failures.

Advantest slid 2.18% after chip-related peers declined in US trading.

Japan’s Nikkei closes at 33-year high; firm Wall Street lifts appetite

The Nikkei has surged 15% in the past three months, outpacing major global indexes. A technical indicator, known as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), for the gauge stood at 79, above the 70-mark indicating an overheated market.

“The last few days feel like generally broader buying compared to the last couple of weeks of May,” said Mio Kato, the founder of LightStream Research.

“Maybe investors more familiar with are Japan rotating a little out of the AI theme, for example, to get broader exposure.” Trading houses and mining companies led gains among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, rising 2.5%.

Banks led losses, sagging 0.78%. Nitto Denko, a maker of protective films that supplies Apple, climbed 0.9% after the iPhone maker unveiled a costly new augmented-reality headset.

Tokyo stocks Japanese stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Fast Retailing, trading houses lift Japan’s Nikkei to 33-year high

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Read more stories