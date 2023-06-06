AVN 48.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.86%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.1%)
DFML 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 52.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.58%)
EPCL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.35%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 75.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.75%)
OGDC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.4%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.7%)
PPL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.37%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.94%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.4 (0.66%)
BR30 14,460 Increased By 57.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,943 Increased By 274.6 (0.66%)
KSE30 14,885 Increased By 86.9 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may slide into $75.41-$75.79 range

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 09:39am
Follow us

Brent oil may slide into a range of $75.41-$75.79 per barrel, as a top has formed around a resistance at $78.63. The top took the shape of a triangle, which suggests a target of $75.41.

A deep drop to this level would confirm a reversal of the uptrend from $71.39.

The trend is classified as a part of a three-wave cycle from the May 4 low of $71.28, which may have been completed.

This low may be revisited over the next one or two weeks.

Resistance is at $76.64, a break above which could lead to a gain to $77.40. On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $77.56.

Brent oil may retest resistance $78.63

Due to this failure, the rise from the May 31 low of $71.39 looks like an extension of the bounce from $71.28.

Oil may retrace to a support at $73.82, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $70.12.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may slide into $75.41-$75.79 range

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

Read more stories