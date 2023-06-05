AVN 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.37%)
BAFL 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.3%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
DGKC 53.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
NETSOL 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.21%)
OGDC 76.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.92%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 59.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.65%)
PRL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.52%)
TELE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.07%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,241 Increased By 163.6 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,576 Increased By 222.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest resistance $78.63

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 09:27am
Follow us

Brent oil may retest a resistance at $78.63 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $79.39. A projection analysis on the rise from $74.18 reveals an ultimate target of $79.39 for the current wave c.

The exhaustion gap forming on Monday suggests the final effort of bulls to push the price up.

Instead of maintaining its momentum to keep on rallying, oil may end its bounce below $79.39. The difficulty is to pin the exact ending point.

The rise may complete around either $79.39 or $78.63.

A break below $77.40 could be the very early signal that a peak has formed around $78.63. On the daily chart, oil seems to be loosing its momentum around a resistance at $77.56.

Brent oil may fall into $71.99-$72.83 range

The rise from the May 15 low of $73.49 is tentatively classified as an extension of the bounce from the May 4 low of $71.28.

The downtrend from $125.19 remains intact.

A trend reversal will not be considered until oil breaks $80.72.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retest resistance $78.63

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories