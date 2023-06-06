AVN 48.02 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.31%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,938

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 09:36am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,938 per ounce, as the bounce triggered by this level seems to be ending around a resistance at $1,964.

The bounce is against the steep fall from the June 2 high of $1,983.29.

It is not considered as an extension of the preceding rise from the May 30 low of $1,931.76.

The downtrend from the May 4 high of $2,072.19 remains steady.

It may extend towards $1,890, as pointed by a falling trendline.

Spot gold may revisit May 30 low of $1,931.76

A break above $1,964 could lead to a gain into the $1,975-$1,985 range.

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a range of $1,939 to $1,984 goes on.

The metal may suddenly break the support at $1,939 and fall towards $1,898, as the correction against the uptrend from $1,613.60 looks far from complete.

It may extend to $1,804, the bottom of the wave D.

Gold Spot gold bullion

