AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
BAFL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
DGKC 53.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
EPCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
HUBC 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
NETSOL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.32%)
OGDC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.91%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (6.14%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.38 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (6.45%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.4%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
TRG 95.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,403 Increased By 325.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 315 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,798 Increased By 134.3 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey's Erdogan appoints spokesperson Kalin as intelligence chief

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 12:18am
Follow us

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed his spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) on Monday, Erdogan's communications office said.

Hakan Fidan, who had been Turkey's intelligence chief since 2010, was appointed foreign minister on Saturday.

Turkiye's Erdogan sworn in for new term as president

Kalin is a long-term confidant of Erdogan and has served as the spokesperson for the presidency and been a foreign policy adviser for the president since 2014.

Kalin holds a Ph.D. from George Washington University on Islamic studies and was one of the founders of SETA, a pro-government think tank based in Ankara.

Kalin has taken the lead on several diplomatic efforts in recent years, shaping Turkey's foreign policy agenda.

Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Ibrahim Kalin Turkey's intelligence chief

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey's Erdogan appoints spokesperson Kalin as intelligence chief

PM Shehbaz says ‘very hopeful’ deal will be reached with IMF in June

PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

Public welfare, business-friendly policies focus of budget: PM Shehbaz

Inter-bank market: rupee falls, settles at 286.19 against US dollar

Open market: US dollar back to Rs305-310 level

KSE-100 rises 0.76% on budget optimism

IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

US and India agree defence industry cooperation plan

Read more stories