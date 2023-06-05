AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
UK PM says Wallace ‘widely-respected’ when asked about NATO prospects

Reuters Published June 5, 2023
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country’s defence minister Ben Wallace was “widely-respected” when asked about his candidacy to lead NATO, adding that the UK had always been a strong contributor to the transatlantic military alliance.

Wallace said in May that he would like to be NATO’s next secretary-general. His current boss, Sunak, told reporters on Monday that conversations about NATO’s next leader were happening amongst world leaders.

“I would say Ben is widely-respected amongst his colleagues around the world, particularly for the role he’s played in Ukraine,” Sunak said.

UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week

“Britain has always been a leading contributor to NATO… And we will always continue to be a strong contributor, a participant in NATO.”

