May 30, 2023
UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 06:09pm
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold talks with US President Joe Biden next week in Washington where they will discuss improving economic ties and how to sustain military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Sunak will be in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday next week and meet with Biden, members of Congress and US business leaders, Sunak’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

“The visit will be an opportunity to build on the discussions that the prime minister and President Biden have had in recent months about enhancing the level of cooperation and coordination between the UK and US on the economic challenges that will define our future,” the spokesman said.

“There will also be an opportunity to discuss issues including sustaining our support for Ukraine.”

