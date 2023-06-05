AVN 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
EPCL 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.67%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.59%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 59.43 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.45%)
PRL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.76 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.4 (0.69%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 145.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,572 Increased By 218.9 (0.53%)
KSE30 14,749 Increased By 85.3 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares log best day in two months

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares clocked their best one-day gain on Friday as investors took comfort from easing euro zone inflation, the passing of the US debt bill, and growing evidence supporting the case for the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes this month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.5% higher, with miners and real estate at the forefront of the buying spree.

Data showed US job growth accelerated in May, but a jump in the unemployment rate suggested that the labour market conditions were easing.

“The one silver lining in the report could be that the unemployment rate jumped ... which could be a useful marketing line to show that the “labour market is weakening,” said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Further, the US Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default.

Optimism around slowing inflation in the euro zone, after latest data on Thursday, have further boosted hopes of an easing in the European Central Bank’s monetary policy tightening.

However, ECB board member Fabio Panetta expects further rate hikes, although, noting that the end of the cycle is in sight, while governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf highlighted that the fall in inflation is “very welcome” but not definitive with underlying pressures remaining quite strong.

“It is likely that ECB will carry on tightening policy and that they don’t want to sound dovish before the very close to the end of the tightening cycle, but now it looks like the end is really not that far away,” said Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard.

Meanwhile, shares of Swedish real estate firm SBB skyrocketed 53.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 as the debt-laden Swedish real estate company’s founder and CEO Ilija Batljan stepped down and will be replaced by industry veteran Leiv Synnes as the board seeks to divest assets or find a buyer for the group.

Other Swedish property firms such as Fabege AB, Castellum AB and Balder gained in the range of 5.9% to 8.3%, with the real-estate sector index jumping 4%.

The highly leveraged sector has come under pressure in recent months as soaring rates and falling property values squeeze real estate firms in Europe.

German sportswear makers Puma SE and Adidas AG rose 6.4% and 5.8%, respectively, after US retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its annual sales and profit forecasts.

European shares STOXX 600 index US job growth

Comments

1000 characters

European shares log best day in two months

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories