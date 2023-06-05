CBOT corn may test resistance at $6.18

SINGAPORE: CBOT July corn may test a resistance at $6.18 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.26-3/4 to $6.41 range. The rise from $5.47 consists of three waves.

The third wave, the wave c, is unfolding towards a range of $6.18 to $6.41.

A bullish pennant has been confirmed, suggesting a target near $6.41 as well.

A drop from the current level will be considered as a pullback towards the pennant. The pullback may end above $6.04.

On the daily chart, the contract has broken a resistance at $6.07-1/2.

The break opened the way towards $6.26-1/4.

A falling trendline points at a slightly higher target.

Even though the current calculation suggests the reversal of the downtrend form $7.05-1/2, wave pattern indicates a likely reversal of the longer trend from the May 17 high of $7.60.