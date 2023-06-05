AVN 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.37%)
BAFL 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.3%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
DGKC 53.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
NETSOL 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.21%)
OGDC 76.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.92%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 59.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.65%)
PRL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.52%)
TELE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.07%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,241 Increased By 163.6 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,576 Increased By 222.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares extend global rally, oil rises after Saudi cuts

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 09:40am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: Most Asian stock markets extended a global rally on Monday on optimism the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month after a mixed US jobs report, while oil jumped after Saudi Arabia pledged big output cuts.

Brent oil rose 1% to $76.89 a barrel, giving up some of its earlier gains to as high as $78.73, while US crude climbed 1.2% to $72.61 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $75.06.

Oil prices have recently come under pressure amid heightened concerns about China’s slowing economic recovery.

They rose after Saudi Arabia announced it would cut its output to 9 million barrels per day in July, from around 10 million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years, while a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 also underpinned futures.

“With Saudi Arabia protecting oil prices from sliding too low … we think oil markets are now more prone to a shortfall later this year,” said Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“We think Brent futures will rise to $US85/bbl by Q4 2023 even with a tepid demand recovery in China factored in.”

On Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.7% to stand above 32,000 for the first time since July 1990.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6% while China’s bluechips underperformed with a drop of 0.4%.

Asia stocks slump to monthly loss as China data disappoints

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.3% in Asian hours, after a strong rally on Friday, driven by a mixed US jobs report, a resolution to the debt-ceiling issue and the prospect of a US rate pause this month.

Data on Friday showed US economy added 339,000 jobs last month, higher than most estimates, but moderating wage growth and rising jobless rate led markets to continue to bet on no change in Fed rates this month, with a 75% chance priced in for that, according to CME FedWatch tool.

However, there is about a 70% probability that Fed funds rates would reach 5.25-5.5% or beyond at the policy meeting in July and little chance of a rate cut by the end of this year.

Treasury yields continued to climb on Monday. Yields on US two-year Treasuries rose 4 basis points to 4.5449%, on top of a surge of 16.2 bp on Friday, and 10-year yields also climbed 3 bps to 3.7215%, after a rise of 8 bps on Friday.

Fitch Ratings said the United States’ “AAA” credit rating would remain on negative watch, despite the debt agreement. The US dollar remained elevated on Monday at 104.14 against its major peers, after gaining 0.5% on Friday on the jobs report.

The greenback also rose 0.16% on the Japanese yen to 140.17 while the euro eased 0.1% to $0.10698. Central banks from Australia and Canada will meet this week.

Markets see a sizeable chance - about 40% - that the RBA could surprise with a quarter-point hike on Tuesday, after a minimum wages decision that some economists feared could further stoke inflationary pressures.

The Bank of Canada will meet on Wednesday.

A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the BOC to keep interest rates on hold at 4.5% for the rest of the year although the risk of one more rate hike remains high.

Bank of Canada asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Asian shares extend global rally, oil rises after Saudi cuts

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories