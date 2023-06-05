AVN 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.12%)
DGKC 53.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.34%)
EPCL 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KEL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
MLCF 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.57%)
PRL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.03%)
TELE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,163 Increased By 32.4 (0.79%)
BR30 14,249 Increased By 171.5 (1.22%)
KSE100 41,617 Increased By 263.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 14,774 Increased By 109.9 (0.75%)
Futures spread up 565bps

Recorder Review Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 565bps to 15.56 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 74.1 percent to 42.56 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 164.51 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 64.2 percent to Rs 1.77 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.95 billion.

