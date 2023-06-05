Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has achieved the successful replacement of a 108 km 220 kV transmission line in south region.

The newly constructed Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line has been energized on June 3, 2023.

This significant milestone marks a major step towards improving the power supply system in the South areas of Pakistan, specifically Balochistan and Sindh Provinces.

Guddu-Shikarpur Trans-mission Line project has been completed with total contract cost of USD 13,108,994 and PKR 1,630,460,035, this transformative project addresses operational problems and system bottlenecks that plagued the previous transmission line.

