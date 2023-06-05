AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
DGKC 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.18%)
MLCF 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.59%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.43 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.45%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.03%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.2 (0.68%)
BR30 14,222 Increased By 144.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,569 Increased By 216.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 08:44am
Follow us

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has achieved the successful replacement of a 108 km 220 kV transmission line in south region.

The newly constructed Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line has been energized on June 3, 2023.

NTDC restores power supply to major parts of Balochistan

This significant milestone marks a major step towards improving the power supply system in the South areas of Pakistan, specifically Balochistan and Sindh Provinces.

Guddu-Shikarpur Trans-mission Line project has been completed with total contract cost of USD 13,108,994 and PKR 1,630,460,035, this transformative project addresses operational problems and system bottlenecks that plagued the previous transmission line.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NTDC power supply Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 05, 2023 08:52am
It will all be transmitted to Punjab. My Punjab.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories