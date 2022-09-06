NTDC restores power supply to major parts of Balochistan

LAHORE: The electricity supply has been restored to major parts of Balochistan province after completion of rehabilitation works by the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The NTDC restored and energized Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line on Monday to resume power supply to Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco).

According to the NTDC, Managing Director of NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan restored transmission line after employing hard efforts day and night on the direction of the prime minister as well as minister for power and secretary power division to rehabilitate damaged transmission line, located in a difficult terrain.

All the available resources were utilised and possible efforts were made to complete the work despite multiple challenges including dilapidated access road, non-availability of heavy machinery and communication service, crossing of flood water and continuous land sliding etc.

The NTDC spokesman further said that rehabilitation work on Sibbi-Quetta transmission line is also being carried out on war footing basis. He added that the flash floods have caused loss to NTDC infrastructure as well in some areas.

