AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
BAFL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
DGKC 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.85%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KEL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 77.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.12%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 59.67 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.86%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.4%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.14%)
TRG 94.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,163 Increased By 32.7 (0.79%)
BR30 14,258 Increased By 180.9 (1.28%)
KSE100 41,617 Increased By 263.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 14,772 Increased By 107.6 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

WARSAW: Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Warsaw on Sunday, the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first postwar democratic election, for a march the liberal opposition has billed as a test of its ability to end nearly eight years of nationalist rule later this year.

Crowds stretching for at least a mile marched with banners reading “Free, European Poland”, “European Union yes, PiS no”, referring to the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Some held masks of ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski that had the word “shame” written on them. Half a million people were marching, according to organizers. Police and city officials did not give an estimate. Thousands also marched in other Polish cities and towns.

“I took part in many marches, but I’ve never seen a protest of this size with such energy, I feel this is a breakthrough like June 4, 1989 was,” Jacek Gwozdz, 51, an IT specialist from Nowy Sacz, said in Warsaw.

Opinion polls show an election due after the summer will be closely fought, with Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine giving a boost to the Law and Justice (PiS) government which has emerged as a leading voice against the Kremlin in Europe.

The opposition has struggled to galvanise support despite widespread criticism at home and abroad of the PiS, which has been accused of eroding the rule of law, turning state media into a government mouthpiece and endorsing homophobia.—

European Union Ukraine Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski Polish opposition

Comments

1000 characters

Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories