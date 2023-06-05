Polish opposition supporters, seeking change, mark 1989 Solidarity win

WARSAW: Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Warsaw on Sunday, the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first postwar democratic election, for a march the liberal opposition has billed as a test of its ability to end nearly eight years of nationalist rule later this year.

Crowds stretching for at least a mile marched with banners reading “Free, European Poland”, “European Union yes, PiS no”, referring to the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Some held masks of ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski that had the word “shame” written on them. Half a million people were marching, according to organizers. Police and city officials did not give an estimate. Thousands also marched in other Polish cities and towns.

“I took part in many marches, but I’ve never seen a protest of this size with such energy, I feel this is a breakthrough like June 4, 1989 was,” Jacek Gwozdz, 51, an IT specialist from Nowy Sacz, said in Warsaw.

Opinion polls show an election due after the summer will be closely fought, with Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine giving a boost to the Law and Justice (PiS) government which has emerged as a leading voice against the Kremlin in Europe.

The opposition has struggled to galvanise support despite widespread criticism at home and abroad of the PiS, which has been accused of eroding the rule of law, turning state media into a government mouthpiece and endorsing homophobia.—