AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
BAFL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
DGKC 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.85%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KEL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 77.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.12%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 59.67 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.86%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.4%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.14%)
TRG 94.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,163 Increased By 32.7 (0.79%)
BR30 14,258 Increased By 180.9 (1.28%)
KSE100 41,617 Increased By 263.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 14,772 Increased By 107.6 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Badminton: South Korea’s An wins Thailand Open final

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

BANGKOK: Badminton women’s singles world number two An Se-young smashed home victory at the final of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Sunday, overcoming China’s He Bingjiao.

The 21-year-old South Korean came out roaring and was in knock-out form throughout the 21-10, 21-19 victory in the Thai capital.

World number five He fought back in the second game — leading briefly by four points — which featured some brilliant net play from both players.

But she could not fend off a gloriously sure-footed performance from the South Korean.

He’s serve failed to clear the net on championship point, giving An her 15th title on the world tour.

“I’m feeling ecstatic,” she told reporters after the match. “Winning another championship makes it feel like another fantastic day.

“It’s a significant milestone for me,” she added.

The South Korean is on a roll, having made the final of every tournament she has played this year and winning titles at the All England Open, India and Indonesia.

south korea Thailand Thailand Open final He Bingjiao

Comments

1000 characters

Badminton: South Korea’s An wins Thailand Open final

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories