Badminton: South Korea’s An wins Thailand Open final

BANGKOK: Badminton women’s singles world number two An Se-young smashed home victory at the final of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Sunday, overcoming China’s He Bingjiao.

The 21-year-old South Korean came out roaring and was in knock-out form throughout the 21-10, 21-19 victory in the Thai capital.

World number five He fought back in the second game — leading briefly by four points — which featured some brilliant net play from both players.

But she could not fend off a gloriously sure-footed performance from the South Korean.

He’s serve failed to clear the net on championship point, giving An her 15th title on the world tour.

“I’m feeling ecstatic,” she told reporters after the match. “Winning another championship makes it feel like another fantastic day.

“It’s a significant milestone for me,” she added.

The South Korean is on a roll, having made the final of every tournament she has played this year and winning titles at the All England Open, India and Indonesia.