US DCM promotes 'green alliance' framework

APP Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
KARACHI: The United States Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in Pakistan, Andrew Schofer, highlighted the US commitment to the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, healthcare and education in Pakistan.

During his four-day visit to Karachi which concluded on Saturday, the DCM Schofer engaged with government officials, doctors, human rights activists and US government sponsored English Works students.

“Through the ‘Green Alliance’ framework, our two countries are jointly preparing to meet the environmental and economic challenges of the future”, he said.

To support this priority, DCM Schofer participated in a “Green Shipping” roundtable discussion with Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Pakistani government officials and private sector leaders to identify ways to promote environment-friendly shipping practices in Pakistan.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Pakistan’s shipping operations will not only help mitigate climate change, but also enhance the long-term competitiveness of Pakistan’s shipping industry and overall economy.

Schofer also met the twenty-four students and the teachers who will go to NASA Space Camp this summer through a US government grant to the Dawood Foundation (TDF).

TDF received a $250,000 US Consulate Karachi-funded grant to promote STEM education in low-income and underserved schools. Through this grant, 100 teachers from 50 schools were trained in teaching STEM education and 1,200 students from these schools visited the Magnifi-Science Centre to encourage interest in STEM education and careers.

A STEM competition was held among the participating schools, through which students from the top three winning schools will participate in NASA’s Space Camp in the United States this summer.

To emphasize the US government’s commitment to education, DCM Schofer gave remarks at the closing ceremony of the US government sponsored Karachi English Works Program. English Works provides bright, economically disadvantaged students with an opportunity to develop English language proficiency and 21st century employability skills. The ceremony marked the completion of the program for 100 students.

In his remarks, DCM Schofer congratulated the graduates on completing over 240 hours of training and emphasized that the result of the English Works program will be a diverse and empowered group of youth with an increased potential to shape the course of their own lives and that of Pakistan.

Schofer also participated in a labour rights discussion with the Sindh Human Rights Commission and the Provincial Minister for Labour. They exchanged views on common violations of workers’ rights, including bonded and child labour in the agricultural sector. He highlighted ongoing challenges including unsafe working conditions and rehabilitating victims of labour abuse.

DCM Schofer underscored the United States’ support for workers’ rights and removing labour abusers from supply chains.

While in Karachi, the DCM also met with business leaders, civil society and private sector leaders to discuss a wide range of issues including strengthening trade and investment ties, cooperating to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis, and expanding people-to-people connections between the two countries.

