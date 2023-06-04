Six terrorists held, suicide jacket, explosives recovered

RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested six terrorists of banned outfits besides recovering suicide jackets, explosives, grenades and other items from their possession during combing operations in different areas of Punjab.

Spokesman of CTD said on Saturday that intelligence based operations (IBOs) were conducted against members of defunct organizations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

He said that during separate actions, the CTD detained six terrorists of banned outfits along with explosives, suicide jacket, detonators, hand grenades, weapons, ammunition, cash and cell phones.

The nabbed terrorists included Shoaib Rafique, Baqir, Zahir, Shehzad, Afzal and Asif. Five different cases were registered against the nabbed terrorists and investigations were underway.

The CTD spokesman said that as many as 33 suspects have been arrested in 238 combing operations across Punjab during last one week.