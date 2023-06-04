AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Six terrorists held, suicide jacket, explosives recovered

INP Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested six terrorists of banned outfits besides recovering suicide jackets, explosives, grenades and other items from their possession during combing operations in different areas of Punjab.

Spokesman of CTD said on Saturday that intelligence based operations (IBOs) were conducted against members of defunct organizations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

He said that during separate actions, the CTD detained six terrorists of banned outfits along with explosives, suicide jacket, detonators, hand grenades, weapons, ammunition, cash and cell phones.

The nabbed terrorists included Shoaib Rafique, Baqir, Zahir, Shehzad, Afzal and Asif. Five different cases were registered against the nabbed terrorists and investigations were underway.

The CTD spokesman said that as many as 33 suspects have been arrested in 238 combing operations across Punjab during last one week.

